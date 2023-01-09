Fatality rate during New Year holidays down 20% YOY — Ministry of Health

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The fatality rate in Russia between December 30, 2022 to January 5, 2023 dropped by 20% to its lowest since 2020, Assistant Health Minister of Russia Aleksey Kuznetsov told reporters on Monday.

"According to flash data, 20% less people died within the period from December 30 to January 5 than during the like period from last year, which is the lowest figure since 2020 inclusive," the official said.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry, deaths from external causes in Russia during the same period increased by 15% over the 2022 level.