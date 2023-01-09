Over half of 50 POWs liberated from Ukrainian captivity are LPR servicemen — ombudsperson

LUGANSK, January 9. /TASS/. Over two dozen service members from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) were liberated from Ukrainian captivity in yesterday’s swap, LPR Human Rights Ombudsperson Viktoria Serdyukova told TASS on Monday.

"Twenty-eight service members from the republic were liberated as part of a swap with Ukraine that was carried out on January 8. They will soon return home to the LPR," Serdyukova said.

The ombudsperson specified that if necessary, the troops would be provided with medical and psychological assistance, and representatives of the ombudsperson’s office would meet with them.