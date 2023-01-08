Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,127, with 45 deaths - crisis center

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,127 over the past day, down from 3,303 a day earlier, to 21,826,982, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

As many as 476 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 49 regions, while in 19 other regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 17 Russian regions. A day earlier, 695 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 974 over the past day, compared with 1,052 a day earlier, reaching 3,308,160, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 345 over the past day, compared with 313 a day earlier, reaching 1,831,138.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 45 over the past day and reached 394,080, the crisis center announced. A day earlier 49 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,694 over the past day, reaching 21,245,559, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. A day earlier 4,463 patients recovered.