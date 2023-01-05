Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,274, with 47 deaths - crisis center

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,274 over the past day against 3,328 a day earlier to 21,817,113, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

As many as 721 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 31 regions, while in 32 other regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 22 Russian regions. A day earlier, 662 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,073 over the past day against 1,046 a day earlier, reaching 3,304,978, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 330 over the past day against 328 a day earlier, reaching 1,830,093.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 47 over the past day and reached 393,945, the crisis center announced. A day earlier 45 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,719 over the past day, reaching 21,232,717, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. A day earlier 4,942 patients recovered.