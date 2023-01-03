Russia’s influenza, ARI rates down by 29.3% – watchdog

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The incidence of influenza and ARI in Russia has been down by 29.3% as compared to the previous week, according to the website of the consumer rights watchdog on Tuesday.

"The 52nd week of 2022 (December 26, 2022 - January 1, 2023) Russia saw a decrease in the total incidence of influenza and acute respiratory infections by 29.3% in contrast to the previous week," the statement says.

The most frequent respiratory viruses are influenza viruses (81.3%), with the A virus (H1N1) 2009 (or swine flu virus) prevailing (60.8%). The watchdog says it keeps the situation under control.