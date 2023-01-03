About 65,000 pay last respects to Benedict XVI on first day of lying in state

THE VATICAN, January 3. /TASS/. About 65,000 mourners visited the Basilica of St. Peter on Monday to pay their last respects to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on December 31, the Gendarmerie Corps of Vatican City State said at the end of the first day of the ceremony.

Initially, the Vatican authorities expected about 30,000-40,000 visitors a day. The body of Benedict XVI will remain in the main cathedral of the Catholic world till Thursday, the day of the funeral. The press service of the Holy See has confirmed that Benedict XVI will be buried in the original tomb of his predecessor, John Paul II (1920-2005) in the crypt under the altar of the temple. After the latter was canonized, his remains were transferred to the upper part of the basilica.

The current head of the Roman Catholic Church, Francis, will serve the memorial mass on January 5 in St. Peter's Square, where preparations have already begun. Two official delegations are expected - from Germany (the country of Benedict XVI’s birth), and from Italy. They will be led by the presidents - Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Sergio Mattarella. Many officials and members of royal families have expressed their wish to attend as private persons.

Benedict XVI died on December 31, 2022 aged 95.