Russia sees upsurge in crimes involving weapons, explosives – Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The number of crimes involving weapons and explosives in January-November 2022 was up by a third in contrast to the same period of the previous year, which was the highest growth in three years. Now it is back to the 2018 level, as follows from the Interior Ministry’s factsheet seen by TASS.

"In January-November 2022, 5,500 crimes were committed with the use of weapons, ammunition, explosives, bombs or mockups of explosive devices, which is 30.4% more than a year earlier," the factsheet says. At the same time, the number of detected crimes related to illegal arms trafficking decreased by 6.4% as compared to the same period of the previous year to 20,600. At the same time, exposed thefts and extortions of weapons, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices grew by 11.3% (to 788).

According to the Interior Ministry, crimes involving weapons and explosives from January to November last year reached the level of 2018, when 5,500 such offenses were registered. Over the following three years, the number of such crimes showed a downtrend: 5,100 in 2019, 4,700 in 2020 and 4,300 in 2021.