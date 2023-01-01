Russia records another 5,038 coronavirus cases, 50 deaths

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russia recorded 5,038 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday. The total number of cases has reached 21,803,547.

As many as 470 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 831 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 54 regions of the country and rose in 16 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,161 to 3,301,564 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 728 to 1,828,313.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,283 to 21,213,085 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 1,082 to 3,107,012 in Moscow and by 534 to 1,784,626 in St. Petersburg.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia recorded 50 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 393,762. Moscow’s fatalities surged by 15 to 47,492 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths also rose by 16 to 36,593.