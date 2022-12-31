Cabinet extends ban on export of rice from Russia until June 30, 2023

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The government has extended the ban on the export of rice and rice cereals from Russia until June 30, 2023. The decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was published on Saturday.

"To establish from January 1 to June 30, 2023, inclusive, a temporary ban on the export of rice and rice cereals from the Russian Federation," the decree says.

On June 30, the Cabinet banned export of feed amino acids, rice and rice cereals from Russia until December 31. The decision was aimed at ensuring the country's food security, maintaining stable domestic prices for these products, as well as supporting the livestock and processing industries. Howeverthe temporary ban does not apply to the export of these goods to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as for the purpose of providing international humanitarian assistance.