WHO, China discuss current COVID situation — statement

TASS, December 31. Representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday discussed the current COVID situation with senior officials of China's National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, according to a statement posted on the organization's website.

WHO reiterated its request to regularly share data on the current epidemiological situation and recalled the importance of vaccination, revaccination, monitoring and timely publication of information to formulate accurate risk assessments and effective responses.

"WHO called on China to strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management and impact assessment, and expressed willingness to provide support on these areas," the statement said.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on December 21 that the organization was concerned about developments in the coronavirus pandemic in China, where daily COVID-19 cases were on the rise.

China relaxed anti-COVID restrictions in early December, after which the spread of the coronavirus intensified everywhere. As medical experts note, these are less dangerous strains, so the disease is usually sparing and the likelihood of death is extremely low. With this in mind, the Chinese government will relax quarantine restrictions for those entering the country from January 8.

Following the Chinese authorities' decision to relax anti-coronavirus measures, a number of countries have instead tightened the rules for people entering China amid a massive outbreak of COVID and fears of new strains that would be resistant to developed immunity. Japan, Spain, Italy, South Korea, the United States, Israel, France and England reported stricter rules for visitors from China.