Cancer mortality rate in Russia may drop by 7-8% by yearend — health minister

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Deaths caused by cancer in Russia may decrease by 7-8% by the end of the year, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"We see that those modern treatment technologies that have emerged are producing some results. The decrease was 4.5% in previous years. As for this year, right now we see that the improvement in the figure will be somewhere in the range of 7-8%," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The top health official added that the death toll from cardiovascular diseases in Russia has dropped by 10% since 2019.