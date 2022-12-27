Russia does not isolate itself culturally, does not seek to ‘impose’ itself, says envoy

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to be culturally isolated, but does not want to ‘impose’ itself on anyone either, Russian Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS.

"We are not going to self-isolate, and, naturally, we do not intend to impose ourselves on anyone," he said, exploring the topic of the impact of sanctions on Russian culture.

According to the envoy, cultural ties with European countries will not be restored to their previous extent any time soon. "Even the word ‘restoration’ is irrelevant there, because everything will be different," Shvydkoy added. At the same time, he noted that Russia still remained a part of global cultural processes.

The envoy believes that the "relocation" of a number of artists has created certain difficulties, but it is the unity of the remaining artists that will allow the sphere to withstand all trials. "The overwhelming majority of artists understand that the historic period that Russia is living through now - the country is standing up for its cultural sovereignty - it is important to ride it out together with the people. And that is, probably, the most important thing that will allow our culture to withstand the trials that it has been facing," Shvydkoy concluded.