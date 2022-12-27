Kiev struggles with rolling blackouts, Ukraine’s top energy company reports

KIEV, December 27. /TASS/. Rolling blackouts are in effect in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK reported.

On Monday, the country’s energy grid also worked in an emergency blackouts regime.

According to the Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo, on Monday rolling blackouts were also in effect in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kiev, Lvov and Kharkov Regions. As of Monday evening, nine million Ukrainians were left without electricity.

Ukrainian officials say half of the country’s power infrastructure has been damaged. On December 9, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal acknowledged that restrictions on power consumption would remain in force this winter, with all thermal and hydro power plants and 40% of high-voltage facilities damaged to a certain extent across the country.