Human rights activist asks OSCE to interfere over clampdown on priests in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian branch of the International Committee of Human Rights Ivan Melnikov is asking the OSCE leadership to interfere in the situation with the harassment of Russian Orthodox priests in Ukraine.

"For many years, members of a number of Ukrainian radical organizations and law enforcement have been regularly driving out and taking over the churches of the representatives of the traditional church in order to hand them over to the representatives of the more loyal church branches. Video footage of such outrageous acts can be easily found on the Internet. Hundreds and hundreds of Orthodox priests are currently being discriminated against in Ukraine," he wrote in a letter to OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid made available to TASS.

As an example, he cited an incident with priest Andrey Pavlenko from Lisichansk in the Lugansk Region who was captured by the SBU, accused of espionage for the Russian Army and tortured to obtain his confession.

"It is necessary to take measures to prevent discrimination and the further persecution of church representatives in Ukraine. I am proposing to approve a resolution with a request to Ukrainian authorities to free detained priests and the inadmissibility of persecuting the clergy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," the letter stressed.