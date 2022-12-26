Report reveals main events, people of outgoing year

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian political experts have listed the referendums on the accession of new territories to Russia as one of the main events of the outgoing year, the Social Research Expert Institute (EISI) said in a report presented on Monday during a roundtable discussion.

"The main political events of the year are the referendums on the accession of new territories to the Russian Federation, the decree on the approval of state policy in the sphere of traditional values and the creation of the Russian Movement of Children and Youth," Daria Kislitsyna, Director of EISI's regional programs department, revealed.

She explained that the rating was based on a poll conducted by the institute's experts, as well as on information from regional and federal political analysts. The study reflected "the events, personalities, and highlights of this year," Kislitsyna explained.

For example, the ‘Politician of the Year’ (in the federal, regional, party categories) was headed by President Vladimir Putin, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, and Andrey Turchak, chairman of the United Russia party General Council, accordingly.

The nominees in the ‘Political Debut of the Year’ category, according to experts, were the head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky, Alexander Sokolov, governor of the Kirov Region, and State Duma deputy Ekaterina Stenyakina. "The expert community initially had a feeling that after the death of the party founder [former LDPR head Vladimir Zhirinovsky], the party might become lost. But it hasn’t: both Slutsky and the party have found their way. Experts have noted that," Kislitsina said. According to her, experts highlighted that Sokolov was a governor who generated interesting solutions in the daily life of his region. "Stenyakina constantly travels to new territories, she has launched a campaign about the women's movement," Kislitsyna pointed out.

In the ‘Projects of the year’ category, experts listed lessons ‘Conversations about important things’, the creation of a committee of families of soldiers of the Fatherland, as well as the project ‘DNA of Russia’. ‘Slogan of the year’, according to the study, had several deserving slogans: ‘We are together’, ‘We do not abandon our own’, ‘For the Victory’ and ‘Be with Russia’. The experts said that they considered Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov, Khakassia Governor Valentin Konovalov, and State Duma deputy Oleg Nilov to have failed this year.