Putin to traditionally attend service on Christmas Day, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will, as always, attend a Christmas service on January 7, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"He (Russian President Vladimir Putin - TASS) traditionally attends the service on Christmas Day, so will he do this year [in 2023]. We will inform you too," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin always attends services during major church holidays. On Easter, the head of state usually comes to a service at Christ the Savior Cathedral, while on Christmas he usually goes to churches outside the Moscow Region. The exception was the Christmas service in January 2022, when due to measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the president attended the service at the house church on the territory of his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.