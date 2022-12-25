Situation at Gomel section of border with Ukraine under control - Belarus' border service

MINSK, December 25. /TASS/. The situation at the Gomel section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, where Minsk earlier restricted entry and temporary stay, is stable and controlled, Andrey Bychenko, spokesman for the Gomel border grouping, said on Sunday.

"The measures stemmed from the necessity to ensure security on the state border and, naturally, the security of people who are living here. The situation is stable and controlled," he said in an interview with the STV television channel.

Earlier this week, the Belarusian government restricted entry and temporary stay in the border area in several districts of the Gomel region, which are bordering Ukraine. Only local residents, their relatives and those on duty can enter these areas and stay there. Border troops in this section have been reinforced.