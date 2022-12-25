16 Belarusians accused of extremism-related crimes extradited from Russian in 2022

MINSK, December 25. /TASS/. Sixteen Belarusian nationals accused of extremism-related crimes have been extradited from Russia, Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrey Shved said on Sunday.

"This year alone, decisions have been made to extradite 25 Belarusian nationals accused of extremism-related crimes. Sixteen people have been already extradited and the rest will soon be brought to responsibility and punished in Belarus," he said in an interview with the STV television channel.

According to Shved, Belarus issues requests for legal assistance to many countries. "But those who use the Nazi ideology at the current stage to achieve their goals and oust legitimate constitutional authorities in a number of states," including in Belarus, "will so their best not to extradite fugitive criminals," he said.

"I think the future of these criminals in these countries will be deplorable. They are unlikely to have a quiet life. The governments of these states will spare no effort to use them in their interests," he added.