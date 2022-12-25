Almost half of Beijing residents had Covid in December — report

BEIJING, December 25. /TASS/. About half of people in Beijing contracted the COVID-19 infection in December, the Guanchazhe news portal reported on Sunday, citing data from health experts.

According to the latest estimate, the epidemic in Beijing peaked on December 17, with the number of infected people reaching 48.4%.

According to health professionals, Beijing and Baoding, a city in the Hebei province, have been hit the most. They are followed by such major cities as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

"This time there is an unusual peak of the epidemic. It’s a real wave of infections," said Wang Guangfa, who heads the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Beijing's Peking University First Hospital. He warned the Chinese capital is in for a large number of more cases of serious coronavirus infection.

China’s National Health Commission has said that starting from December 25 it will stop releasing daily data on coronavirus infections. Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention will from now on be handling releases of data on that type of information. China substantially relaxed Covid-related restrictions in December, which was followed by a spike in coronavirus infections across the country. Most of those infected get treatment at home and aren’t covered by official statistics.