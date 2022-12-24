Russia records 6,986 daily COVID-19 cases, 54 fatalities - crisis center

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia grew by 6,986 in the past day to 21,757,697, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

A day before, Russia registered 7,409 daily COVID-19 cases, the latest figures show.

As many as 1,108 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day compared to 1,192 a day before (a decline of 7%). The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 40 Russian regions and increased in 34 territories and remained unchanged in 11 constituent entities, the crisis center reported.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,622 in the past day compared to 1,698 a day before, reaching 3,290,591. St. Petersburg’s novel coronavirus cases increased by 997 over the past day compared to 1,068 a day before, totaling 1,822,032, the crisis center reported.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,004 in the past day compared to 8,275 a day before, reaching 21,157,222, the latest figures suggest.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 54 over the past day compared to 57 a day before, totaling 393,331, the latest figures show.