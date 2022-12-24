Peak COVID-19 incidence in China may be seen in January — newspaper

BEIJING, December 24. /TASS/. COVID-19 cases in China may peak in January, while the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing has likely already peaked, South China Morning Post reported on Saturday citing a number of Chinese experts.

"I think nationwide the peak in infections will be in early January. Some cities like Beijing may already have passed their peak," Ben Cowling, chair professor of epidemiology and head of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Hong Kong’s school of public health, said.

In early November, China saw an upsurge in the number of coronavirus cases, with the vast majority of them being asymptomatic carriers of the virus. After protests asking to optimize the fight against the virus, the country's authorities lifted numerous restrictive restrictions in late November.