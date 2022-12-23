Russian children’s ombudswoman says her Ukrainian counterpart not in communication

KRASNODAR, December 23. /TASS/. Russian children’s rights ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova said on Friday that her Ukrainian counterpart, Darya Gerasimchuk, prefers to keep out of touch, acting via Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk instead.

"She (Gerasimchuk - TASS) keeps out of touch, opting to communicate with us via Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk with the human rights ombudsperson, but we are working on everything linked with children with Tatiana Moskalkova. It is very important and I am grateful for her understanding of child-related topics. It is important for us to work in such collaboration," she said, adding that the key task is to see to it that the evacuated children could stay in touch with their parents in Ukraine-controlled territories.

"And we will do our best to ensure the reunification of these families and now we are looking at these matters. We have no documents and can only rely on what these children tell us. We have engaged law enforcement personnel to assess the families’ preparedness to take these children in, and see how to organize transportation, because we have a lot of such cases. A couple of days ago, we reunified a mother in Kiev with her child, who happened to be in the Donetsk People’s Republic," she noted.