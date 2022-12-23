WHO hopes for improved situation in healthcare in 2023

GENEVA, December 23. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) thinks that there are grounds to hope for an improved situation in the sphere of fighting dangerous diseases in 2023.

According to its statement published on Friday, it is expected that an Ebola outbreak in Uganda would be over soon and global health emergencies over COVID-19 and mpox would be lifted.

The WHO mentioned "the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic; a global outbreak of mpox; an Ebola outbreak in Uganda; wars in Ethiopia and Ukraine; cholera outbreaks in multiple countries; drought and flooding in the greater Horn of Africa and the Sahel; flooding in Pakistan" and other health emergencies. "And yet, as 2022 draws to a close, we still have many reasons for hope," the agency noted. It stressed that the coronavirus pandemic "has declined significantly this year, the global monkeypox outbreak is waning, and there have been no cases of Ebola in Uganda for more than three weeks." The WHO is "hopeful that each of these emergencies will be declared over at different points next year."

The organization stated that "the number of weekly reported COVID-19 deaths has dropped almost 90%" versus late January 2022. The spread of mpox has also decelerated with the number of weekly reported cases declining "more than 90% from the peak." As for Ebola, the effort by the Ugandan government was productive and "the countdown to the end of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has begun."

The WHO noted that efforts on preventing, testing and treating malaria worldwide have also been fruitful with no increase in mortality caused by this disease in 2021 and its incidence growing at a much slower rate than in 2020.