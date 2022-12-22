LPR returned over 100 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen since start of conflict — official

LUGANSK, December 22. /TASS/. The Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has handed over the bodies of more than 100 dead Ukrainian soldiers to pro-Kiev forces since Russia’s special operation in Ukraine began on February 24, an LPR official told reporters on Thursday.

"An interdepartmental working group is recovering the remains of Ukrainian servicemen for their subsequent handover to the Ukrainian side. We expect the Ukrainian side to do the same and return the remains of slain LPR People’s Militia members," said Anna Soroka, an aide to the LPR head and the chair of the republic’s interdepartmental working group on search, identification and remembrance of victims of Ukrainian aggression.

"To date, we have handed over the bodies of more than a hundred Ukrainian servicemen. We have also received the bodies of more than a hundred of our fighters," Soroka was quoted as saying on the Telegram channel of the Respublika newspaper.

In her words, the LPR saw "constructive dialogue with the Ukrainian side" in the effort to swap the bodies of deceased servicemen.

"We are engaged in a dialogue, an active and constructive one. We did not expect it to be this way, but this is reassuring. And we are doing our best to retrieve as many bodies as possible from the Ukrainian side," the official added.

Soroka said on Tuesday that the bodies of six Ukrainian servicemen had been retrieved from positions earlier held by Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Novotoshkovskoye in the republic’s Popasnensky district.