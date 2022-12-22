Putin aims to meet New Year with close ones

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he will try to meet the New Year with close ones and watch his New Year address to Russians on TV.

"I will try to meet the New Year surrounded by close ones, alongside close people. I will watch the presidential address, the holiday greetings," he said with a smile, when asked how he will spend the holiday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin traditionally meets the New Year at home, surrounded by family members and close ones. He said the holiday for the president "is time to spend with the family, with the exception of occasions when it's not directly related to work."