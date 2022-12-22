Hainan Film Festival hosts forum on international image of women in China

HAIKOU /China/, December 22. /TASS/. The fourth Hainan Island International Film Festival held a forum on the image of Chinese women in international cinema, the Sanya Daily newspaper reports.

According to the paper, China's leading cultural figures took part in the event. As Qin Xiqing of the Film Institute of the Art Academy of China noted during the discussions, the female image in cinema is changing in line with transformations in society.

"The era is promoting a creative boom in cinema. Above all, changes in the psychology of women and their profession are drawing attention," the expert stressed.

According to Feng Wei, deputy head of the Asian Pacific Chapter of the American Film Association at the forum, the image of women in cinema is an important aspect, reflecting the true relationship between art and everyday life. In his opinion, it is necessary to focus on this issue because it directly affects contemporary realities. In particular, the specificity of China's development in the era of reform and opening up, when women constantly demonstrate to the society such valuable human qualities as patience, firmness of spirit, confidence in their own strength and optimism.

All in all 11 forums related to the most important issues of contemporary cinematography are planned within the festival period. One of them is dedicated to the sustainable development of the Hainan Free Trade Port film industry. Another important event - the First Chinese Cinema Investment Summit in Hainan - discusses the financing of high-quality films.

Other forums plan to focus on digitalization, musical score and the image of China in film. Separate topics are the role of women in filmmaking and the relationship between human beings and nature in contemporary films.

Hainan Film Festival

The 4th Hainan International Film Festival runs from December 18-25 in the southern coastal city of Sanya. The organizers have accepted more than 3,700 applications for the screening of films from 116 countries.

Some 11 feature films, 8 documentaries and 10 short films were selected for the main competition program, according to the latest information. The festival's Golden Coconut Award will be presented in categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Special Jury Prize, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Techniques, Best Documentary and Best Short Film.

HIFF is recognized as one of the top four film festivals in China and was held for the first time in December 2018. World-renowned actors and directors such as Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp and Nuri Bilge Ceylan participated. The 2021 event was scheduled for December 5-12, but did not take place due to anti-COVID.