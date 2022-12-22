Putin says he is convinced that all special op fighters are heroes

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he considers all special military operation fighters heroes.

"Any armed conflict is, regrettably, involves losses, tragedies, injuries and so on. Those who pass away while defending their Homeland, their own people, are the strongest guys. They are in the front. Of course, they are heroes - this is my personal, deep conviction," Putin told reporters.

"There are those who perform special feat, connected to what is called personal heroism; not just hard work, but personal heroism in particular. […] We will work on making them an example for our entire society, an example for future young generations. Such people strengthen the inner spirit of the nation. […] Some we don’t know about yet, but we will definitely do that," the head of state said.