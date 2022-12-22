Kiev presses army command to conceal losses in manpower, LPR officer says

LUGANSK, December 22. /TASS/. Kiev has instructed Ukraine’s Armed Forces and civilian officials to conceal Ukrainian military losses in the zone of the special military operation, Andrey Marochko, an officer with the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Thursday.

Ukraine’s leadership has given additional instructions for army units and civilian authorities to conceal real losses in manpower in the zone of active combat operations, he said. "Primarily, it is prohibited to transport corpses during daytime or label such cargoes. Civilian vehicles with an enclosed trailer have to be used where possible, with emergency stops to be made away from large localities," Marochko said, citing data from the LPR People’s Militia intelligence.

According to Marochko, Ukrainian health workers are prohibited from revealing any information about the number and condition of service members undergoing inpatient treatment. "Any photo or video recording is prohibited at clinics and mortuaries without official authorization from law enforcement agencies. When notifying families of those killed, military recruitment offices should warn them about liability for spreading information that may harm the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he added.

Commenting on the situation near Lugansk on Wednesday, Apty Alaudinov, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the LPR People’s Militia, said Ukrainian troops had been refusing to go on the offensive in the LPR following numerous defeats and heavy losses in personnel there.