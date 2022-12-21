Between 8,000 and 10,000 people die of COVID-19 worldwide every week – WHO

GENEVA, December 21. /TASS/. Between 8,000 and 10,000 people die of COVID-19 every week, said Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist who serves as the technical lead for the COVID-19 response team at the World Health Organization (WHO).

She told the 'Science in 5' video show that the WHO target of vaccinating 70% of the population in every country has not been achieved.

In her words, vaccination against COVID-19 was "fundamental."

"When we think about vaccination, we have to also consider that 30% of the world has not yet received a single dose," the expert continued. "We have not reached the targets of vaccination of 70% in every country. At the present time, each week, between 8 and 10,000 people are dying from COVID-19, and a lot of these are preventable."

At present, over 500 sub-lineages of SARS-CoV-2’s omicron variant are circulating worldwide, she said.

"But it is absolutely critical that surveillance is maintained around the world so that we can track the known sub lineages and be able to detect any new variants of concern that may arise because there still is a risk for further variants of concern to emerge," Maria Van Kerkhove added.

In her opinion, COVID-19 will not disappear, but there is hope of ending the global healthcare emergency regime that has been in place since 2020.

"COVID-19 is here with us to stay. And what we hope is in 2023 that we can end the emergency everywhere. We are in a much better position to do that. Because we know so much more about this virus," the WHO expert said.

As of December 20, 2022, the World Health Organization has been informed about 649,753,806 novel coronavirus cases registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic. A total of 189,007 new cases were reported to the organization in the past 24 hours, 620 people died.