Number of crimes committed in Russia by foreigners up 10% this year – investigators

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The number of crimes, committed by foreigners in Russia increased by 10% in 2022, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee has told reporters.

"The growth in crimes committed by foreign citizens is being registered in Russia on an annual basis: the growth was 6% in 2021 and 10% this year," the committee said.

The number of serious and extremely serious crimes, committed by migrants, has also increased in the reported period. Murders grew by 16%, and rapes - by 12%.

"In the past months of 2022, all law enforcement bodies investigated 37,000 crimes [committed] by migrants, approximately 60% of them were committed by residents of Central Asian republics," the committee said.