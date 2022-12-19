Rights group finds 'unprecedented' number of violations against Russians abroad

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A Moscow-based rights group has recorded a massive increase in Russians’ civil and human rights being violated abroad this year, according to its latest report on the matter.

"The trend toward rising violations of rights faced by Russians in Western countries and their satellites, which emerged in recent years, has shown a pattern of further escalation in 2022," the Moscow Bureau for Human Rights said in its report titled "The Violations of Rights of Russians and People with Russian Heritage Abroad in 2022", which was obtained by TASS.

"Persecution based on citizenship, language and nationality, which had been previously sporadic, mushroomed in the outgoing year. Militant Russophobia has become mainstream, setting the course for the foreign and domestic policies of Western states," the report said.

Based on monitoring the results of open source cases where Russian citizens and compatriots’ rights were violated abroad, the Moscow Bureau for Human Rights concluded that bulk of the breaches were committed in "Western countries and their satellites, including Ukraine." The report said that violations in those countries in 2022 had reached "comprehensive, systemic and all-encompassing proportions."

"In the context of the West's struggle against Russia, actions directed against Russian citizens, their lives, freedom, dignity, property, rights and freedoms are a separate front of aggression against Russian society. The violation of the rights of Russians this year is unprecedented and requires an objective and impartial legal assessment," the group said.

It stressed the goal of this policy by Western countries is to inflict the utmost damage on Russia. The report’s authors consider it advisable to use "the entire arsenal of legal, political, economic and information means of influence in order to prevent violations of the rights of Russian citizens in the future."

"It’s necessary to unify the efforts of government bodies and civil society institutions, actively use public diplomacy methods, and involve representatives of the domestic and foreign human rights community, international interstate and non-governmental organizations in the process of studying the facts of violations of the rights of Russians, as well as forming a public assessment of these facts," the report stated.

In addition, the report’s authors deem it necessary to actively inform the Russian and world community about the scale of these rights violations against Russians. The facts of crimes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian nationalists and mercenaries against Russian citizens in the Donbass, Zaporozhye, Kherson regions, and other constituents of the Russian Federation, according to the authors of the report, should receive "a proper assessment by Russian law enforcement agencies and international organizations."