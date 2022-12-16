More than 700,000 Afghan refugees returned home in January-October 2022 — report

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. At least 700,000 refugees from Afghanistan returned home between January and October 2022, the TOLOnews television channel reported on Friday, citing UN data.

More than 660,000 people came from Iran, more than 66,000 from Pakistan. The Afghans who have returned to their homeland are worried about the future, as they say there are serious problems with employment in Afghanistan.

The radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) established control over Afghanistan after US pulled out its forces from the country last year. On August 15 last year, the radicals entered Kabul without a fight, and then established and interim government, which has not yet been recognized by any country.

Even as the Taliban is making efforts to improve the economic situation in the country, it remains extremely difficult. According to the UN, 22.8 million Afghans have insufficient food, and 8.7 million people are starving. That’s largely because radicals have access to only 0.1% of the country’s financial reserves (out of the total of $9.4 billion), as a significant portion of them has been frozen by the US.