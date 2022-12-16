China hosted Hainan Day at 15th UN Convention on Biological Diversity

SANYA /China/, December 16. /TASS/. Chinese authorities organized a Hainan Day within the Chinese pavilion at the 15th UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 15) in Montreal, Canada. This was reported by the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN).

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the Hainan Provincial Forestry Department. Visitors to the China pavilion were able to watch videos, special presentations, interactive content and virtual tours of Hainan province, its ecosystem, tropical forests and endemics living there, as well as measures taken by local authorities to protect the environment and ensure biodiversity in the region.

About two dozen interactive panels in the pavilion showed films and other audio-visual products about Hainan's animals, plants and fungi, the national parks being established there, and measures to protect flora and fauna.

The 15th UN Convention on Biological Diversity will end on December 19.