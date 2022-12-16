Over 700 promising projects selected for Hainan International Film Festival

HAIKOU /China/, December 16. /TASS/. The organizers of the 4th Hainan International Film Festival (HIFF) in the Chinese city of Sanya (southern Hainan province) selected over 700 potential projects for further promotion through a special platform H! Action. The Hainan Daily newspaper wrote about it.

H! Action serves as a sort of film incubator and an important platform for identifying talent in the industry. This year, 702 projects were submitted after 43 days of competition, an increase of 25.1% from the previous festival. Some 617 of these were screenplays.

According to the organizing committee of the film festival, the H! Action aims to support filmmakers, promote cooperation between the Chinese film industry and foreign markets, provide mediation services, financing and promotion of projects at various stages of implementation. This year, the platform, together with its Beijing partner, also established a special award to support talent and promising film works.

The 4th Hainan International Film Festival will be held in Sanya on December 18-25. Twelve feature films, eight documentaries and 12 short films have been selected for the main competition program. The festival's Golden Coconut Award will be presented in categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Special Jury Prize, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Technology, Best Documentary and Best Short Film. The 3rd Hainan International Film Festival was held December 5-12, 2020. The films there were not only presented in cinemas, but also screened online. During this large-scale event, audiences viewed 189 films from 60 countries and regions around the world.

HIFF is recognized as one of the top four film festivals in China and was held for the first time in December 2018. World-renowned actors and directors such as Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp and Nuri Bilge Ceylan participated. The 2021 event was scheduled for December 5-12, but did not take place due to anti-COVID restrictions