Kremlin comments on Putin’s health after flu shot

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. There are no reasons to worry about the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with his trip to Minsk after his recent flu shot, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured.

"Everything is fine," the Kremlin spokesman said on Friday when asked if there were concerns about Putin's health due to the fact that the Russian leader’s December 19 visit to Belarus would take place just a few days after his flu shot.

"Medical experts, of course, are doing everything that needs to be done for the president's health, so all necessary precautions are being taken," Peskov stressed.

Putin said on December 14 that he had received a flu shot the day before. According to him, he was doing sports as usual in the morning after that, "everything’s normal, no questions."

The Russian president's visit to Belarus will take place on Monday, December 19. According to Peskov, the leaders of the two countries will discuss the entire range of bilateral relations, as well as international and regional problems.