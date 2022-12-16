Several electric power facilities damaged in Ukraine — Ministry of Energy

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian specialists continue to assess the damage to the country’s energy system and currently there is information on "approximately nine" facilities, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Friday.

"There is damage to about nine generating facilities, but we still have to finish verifying the damage," he told the Rada TV channel. The official added that the facilities distributing and transferring electric power between regions sustained damage.

On Friday, an air raid alert was declared across the entire Ukraine. During the alert, a number of cities, including Kiev, reported explosions. Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Kirill Timoshenko announced that emergency power outages were being introduced across the entire country.