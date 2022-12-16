Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has increased by 0.4 percentage points in one week, reaching 78.3%, according to a survey by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center published on Friday.

"When asked about [their] confidence in Vladimir Putin, 78.3% of those polled answered positively (+0.4 percentage points over one week). The level of approval of the Russian president's work was 74.3% (unchanged)," the report noted.

The Russian government’s work was approved by 47.9% of the respondents (-1.2 percentage points), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s endeavors were approved by 51.4% of those polled (-1.3 percentage points over one week). The report specified that the prime minister is trusted by 60.9% of the respondents (-0.6 percentage points over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their opinions about the leadership of Russia’s parliamentary factions. Thus, 32.8% trust CPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov (+0.3 percentage points per week), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, gained 29.5% (-1.9 percentage points over one week), the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev received 8.7% (+0.7 percentage points over the week), while LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky got 15.6% (-0.3 percentage points per week).

The level of support for the United Russia party stood at 37.9% (+0.2 percentage points over one week), with the CPRF supported by 10.3% (-0.4 percentage points over the week). The New People party’s figures came to 4.6% (-0.3 percentage points per week), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) got 8.3% (-0.2 percentage points over one week), and A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 5.9% (-0.3 percentage points over the week).

The survey was conducted from December 5 to 11 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.