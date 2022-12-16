LUGANSK, December 16. /TASS/. Several units of Ukraine’s armed forces in the vicinity of Artyomovsk have only 30% of personnel, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday, citing intelligence data.

"Another fact of lacking 70% of personnel was confirmed in one of the units of the A 4395 military division in the 34th separate mechanized infantry brigade [of the Ukrainian armed forces]. Moreover, half of those at the line of combat engagement lack combat experience and many have never held a machine gun and have not received relevant training," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian troops have been ignoring orders to counterattack near Artyomovsk. According to his information, on this direction, the Ukrainian army is losing up to a battalion in casualties daily while about 360-500 new Ukrainian troops are being sent there every day.