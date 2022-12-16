Eight people killed, 23 injured in Ukrainian shelling of LPR community

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Eight people have been killed and more than 20 have been wounded in a shelling of the Lantratovka populated locality in the LPR by Ukraine’s armed forces, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Friday.

"In the bombardment, one of the buildings was destroyed. As a result, 8 people have been killed and 23 have been injured. Some people may still remain under the rubble," the source said.

According to the source, the emergency services are working on site clearing the debris. Earlier, the LPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported that Ukrainian troops launched three HIMARS rockets at Lantratovka at 04:10 Moscow time.