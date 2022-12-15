Viktor Bout says he wants to visit Donbass when opportunity arises

MOSCOW, December 15./TASS/. Russian national Viktor Bout, who recently returned home from US captivity, said on Thursday that he would like to visit Donbass.

"Yes, of course I would like to, when the opportunity arises," Bout replied to journalists who asked whether he planned a trip to Donbass to take a look at what was going on (including with US support for Ukraine).

LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky does not rule out that Bout will visit Donbass in the near future.

"Viktor Anatolyevich Bout is a courageous person who literally a few days after he had returned home proactively entered into political life - joining the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). I think that in the near future he will be in Donbass, where they know him and are waiting for him," Slutsky told journalists.

Earlier, Slutsky told an all-Russia forum of the LDPR that delegates from the party planned to visit Donbass soon.

On December 8, Viktor Bout returned to Russia as a result of an agreement with the US to exchange him for American basketball player Brittney Griner, found guilty in Russia of drug smuggling.

Viktor Bout was detained in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 under a warrant issued by a local court at the behest of the US. He was charged with illegally supplying weapons to a rebel group known as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US. Bout was extradited to the United States two years later. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in jail and slapped with a $15-million fine.