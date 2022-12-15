Major surfing center in eastern Hainan opens scooter and speedboat training base

HAIKOU /China/, December 15. /TASS/. China's leading surfing resort, Wanning City on the east coast of Hainan Island, has opened a top-tier training base to improve skills in operating water scooters and pleasure boats to develop local tourism. This was reported by the Nanguo Metropolis Daily newspaper.

Thus, as the newspaper specifies, there are now three training bases of national significance in Waning - for surfers, divers and power boaters. In addition to beach vacations, one important advantage of local tourism is the wide range of local cuisine, which has been heavily influenced by Southeast Asia.

The new scooter base is located on a small peninsula stretching from east to west. There are several islands nearby. "This facility will increase the attractiveness of the area for sports enthusiasts," commented the Wanning Culture and Tourism Department.

Major boating competitions are expected to be held periodically in this part of the island. The development of the new base will be assisted by 18 sports clubs registered in Wanning. The authorities plan to implement comprehensive tourism projects for different age and social groups here.