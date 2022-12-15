Viktor Bout favors idea of agency rescuing Russians from foreign imprisonment

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Viktor Bout, who has recently returned from an American prison, fully supports the idea of creating an agency to rescue Russians from imprisonment abroad.

"[Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs] Leonid Eduardovich [Slutsky] voiced the idea of creating some state body, an agency that would work directly with those Russians who are in trouble abroad. This is a very good idea, I am glad that you are coming out with this initiative, I hope the government will support it," he noted at an expanded meeting of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

According to Bout, the Russian diplomatic agency sometimes simply lacks funds and local expertise. "The creation of such an agency would serve as a tipping point," Booth continued, "You see what a sneaky game the United States government is playing - it's setting up situations, provocations, it exercises pressure on local authorities, like in my case. <...> In [their] courts it is useless to prove what you have to do with the territory of Thailand or Colombia. The crimes <...> were not committed on your [American] territory. Nevertheless, it is all tied up, there are hooks on which you can hang something. So, naturally, this question has to be raised. We have to be one or two steps ahead of the actions they are taking. I think that the creation of this body will help a lot.

Victor Bout was returned to Russia as a result of an agreement with the United States to swap him for American basketball player Brittney Griner. He was arrested in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 following a sting by US federal agents. Bout was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and fined $15 million.