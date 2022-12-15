Russian citizen sentenced to imprisonment for attempting to sell state secrets to Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian citizen Vyacheslav Mamukov has been sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for trying to sell state secret information to Ukraine's security services, the Center for Public Relations of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Thursday.

"In the course of investigative measures and investigative actions, the Russian Federal Security Service established that Vyacheslav Mamukov, a resident of Khabarovsk, having access to information constituting state secrets by the nature of his activity and pursuing selfish intent, proactively contacted through the Internet representatives of Ukrainian special services and offered to sell them for a monetary reward information that could be used to the detriment of Russian security. The information in question was data constituting state and commercial secrets, related to the objects of transport infrastructure", the Center for Public Relations reported.

As a result of the timely measures taken by the FSB officers, he failed to realize his criminal intent.