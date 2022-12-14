Amazon chooses not to appeal fine for refusal to remove banned content — court

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Amazon has not appealed its fine to the tune of 4 mln rubles ($61,704), which was imposed by a court for the company’s refusal to delete banned content, Press Secretary of the Tagansky district court in Moscow Zulfiya Gurinchuk told TASS on Wednesday.

"The decision to find Amazon guilty of an administrative offense was not appealed and entered into force on November 25. This entity must pay the fine by January 25, 2023," she said.

On October 18, 2022, the Justice of the Peace Section No. 422 of the Tagansky district found Amazon guilty under two protocols under part 4 article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (failure of the owner of a website to delete information banned for distribution in the Russian Federation). The company had not removed information depicting ways of committing suicide, as well as information about making narcotic substances from its resources. Amazon was fined a total of 4 million rubles.