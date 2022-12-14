Putin does not plan to take part in traditional New Year’s Eve hockey match — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 14./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to take part in a traditional New Year’s eve match of the Night Hockey League, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"No, this is not planned this year," Peskov said, replying to a question on the matter.

Last year, Putin was joined on the ice by his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in a friendly ice hockey match in St. Petersburg. In 2020, the Russian president played hockey in Moscow’s Red Square with Dima Ashchepkov, a participant in the New Year Wish Tree charity event.

Previously, the president made regular appearances on the ice in friendly matches of the Night Hockey League in Red Square on New Year’s Eve.

The league was founded in 2011 at the initiative of Putin and Russian ice hockey legends. Its task is to develop the sport of ice hockey in the country and organize amateur hockey competitions available for the broad public.