Russian official points to humanitarian disaster unfolding in Kherson

GENICHESK, December 14. /TASS/. The situation in the city of Kherson is turning into a humanitarian disaster, member of Russia’s Civic Chamber and freelance adviser to the Kherson Region’s acting governor Alexander Malkevich told TASS on Wednesday.

"It’s getting harder for the occupation authorities to hide the humanitarian disaster that is unfolding in Kherson," he noted.

People on the right bank of the Dnieper have to take water from the river. "This sort of thing did not happen when this part of the Kherson Region was under Russia’s control," Malkevich emphasized.

He believes that instead of resolving the actual problems that local residents are facing, the Ukrainian authorities are focused on fabricating accusations against Russia. "They intend to use this particularly to divert the Ukrainian people’s attention because they need to explain why things are so bad, consequently blaming it all on Russia," the official said.

On November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered that Russian troops be pulled from the right bank of the Dnieper River back to the left bank based on a proposal by Army General Sergey Surovikin, chief of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The top military official emphasized that Russian forces had been successfully repelling Ukrainian attacks, and the decision to move the forces out was due to the threat of the group getting isolated because of potential flooding of the territory below the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. According to Surovikin, all civilians who wanted to leave the area - over 115,000 people - have been relocated from the right bank.