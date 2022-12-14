No plans to seek compensation from US following prisoner swap, Russia’s Bout says

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian national Viktor Bout, who was recently released from a US prison as part of a swap deal, has no plans to demand compensation from American authorities, as he himself said in an interview with the Izvestia daily published on Wednesday.

"I don’t want to waste years on trials. You see, it’s counterproductive. We have a lot to do in our large country. So wasting time digging into something and paying lawyers is not an option," Bout explained.

When asked how he felt about the US, the Russian said: "Each country has its good sides and its bad sides." "How should one feel about the country? The country is very large. <...> It wouldn’t be quite right to describe it in one word, driven by grievances. Besides, it depends on what era it is and what government is in power. So it’s more like a philosophical question," Bout replied.

Earlier, Leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky presented a party membership card to Bout.

Viktor Bout was returned to Russia based on a deal to swap him for US basketball player Brittney Griner. He was arrested in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 following a sting by US federal agents. The Russian businessman was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a rebel group called the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and fined $15 million.