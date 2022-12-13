Russian sanitary watchdog warns about monkeypox risks abroad

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Monkeypox is not gone and the risks of catching it while vacationing abroad are still high, Russian sanitary watchdog chief Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"Let me remind you that monkeypox has subsided but it is not gone and the risks of catching it on vacation do exist," she said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

She also warned about cholera risks in some countries, since Russians are not vaccinated against this disease. She called for observing proper hygiene and eating only heat-treated food.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal (rodents, primate) or with material contaminated with the virus. The incubation period is around ten days and the symptoms typically last from two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the case fatality ratio ranges from one to ten percent, with the majority of deaths occurring in younger age groups.