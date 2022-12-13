Kremlin says establishing peaceful life in Russia's new regions is priority

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian authorities are directing large funds to the reconstruction of the new regions, this is an absolute priority, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, everything that happens in terms of reconstruction and establishing peaceful life in the new Russian subjects is an absolute priority," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, "due to the fact that quite a lot of money is being allocated, everything is under very tight control of all the reponsible agencies."