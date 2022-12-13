Sanctions won’t intimidate Ukrainian priests, Russian Orthodox Church vows

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Ukraine is in effect returning to the practice of persecution for one's faith, Russian Orthodox Church Spokesman Vladimir Legoida said on Tuesday, commenting on the Kiev regime’s sanctions against a number of eminent figures of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

"I am sure <...> that the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s sanctions will not frighten the clergymen of the canonical church who renounced the world by taking monastic vows, devoting themselves utterly to serving God and His Church. All the more so since most of the restrictions are plainly absurd and don’t matter to priests. Those particularly include bans on trade transactions, the withdrawal of capital from the country, technology transfer and transactions with securities. However, no matter how ludicrous the sanctions are, it does not change the main thing, which is that Ukraine is genuinely returning to [the practice of] persecution for one's faith, condemned universally on numerous occasions," Legoida wrote on Telegram.